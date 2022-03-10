News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly

The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Burger King restaurant on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau closed Wednesday.

Signs were posted on the drive thru menu and on the front doors announcing the closure.

Workers could be seen inside the restaurant Wednesday evening, but no service was provided.

The restaurant did not disclose why the closure happened. It had be operating under reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. weekdays.

Burger King’s dining room had been closed as a precaution during the pandemic was still closed.

The fast food chain has stores in Rib Mountain and in Weston.

