News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Linsdau
Update: Missing Langlade Co. man found, pronounced deceased
The selfie studio at LUV LLC in Wausau, Wis.
One attraction in Wausau takes selfies to a whole new level
One person dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 29
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 29 Thursday morning
Athens Celebrates after a 34-31 win over Turtle Lake in the sectional semifinals
4 area boys basketball teams advance to sectional finals
Emma Moseley gets introduced at the WIAA girls basketball state tournament.
Neillsville girls basketball loses to Laconia in state semifinals

Latest News

A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
FILE - A Mexican smuggler guides a Haitian family across the Morelos Dam over the Colorado...
US ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone
A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to...
Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area for Saturday morning until 9...
First Alert Weather: Light snow possible late Saturday into Sunday