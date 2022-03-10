News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Tinder makes background checks available

Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.
Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tinder is making criminal background checks available on its dating app.

Starting this week, users will see a background check tool in the app’s safety center.

It’s part of a partnership between Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, and Garbo, a nonprofit background check provider focused on gender-based violence awareness and prevention.

Garbo currently searches public records of arrests, convictions and sex offender registries across the U.S. where accessible.

Tinder is giving users two free background checks to start.

For non-Tinder users, or subsequent searches, people can buy one, three or five credits from Garbo for $2.50 each, plus a processing fee.

Garbo said it has more than a billion records of violent and harmful behavior.

The company warns that most violent people never interact with the criminal justice system, however, so it doesn’t want to create a false sense of security.

Instead, the background check is part of its overall mission to educate and support people regarding the issue of gender-based violence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 29
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 29 Thursday morning
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
Mark Linsdau
Update: Missing Langlade Co. man found, pronounced deceased
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

Latest News

Fund to Help Ukrainian Refugees 3/11/2022
Fund to Help Ukrainian Refugees 3/11/2022
Gov. Evers announces pay raise for correctional officers, state security staffers
Daniel and David Zalewski
Brothers start fund to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
Assumption Girls basketball advances to state finals
Assumption GBB advances to state final
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub