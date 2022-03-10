State Sen. Jerry Petrowski will not seek reelection this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - State Senator Jerry Petrowski announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection this fall.

Sen. Petrowski was first elected to the State Assembly in 1998, and to the State Senate in 2012.

He released the following statement about his decision:

“I represent 91 towns, 26 villages, seven cities, and portions of 31 school districts – all across six counties. It is a sizable district and takes over 4 ½ hours to drive from one end to the other.

While I have enjoyed my time in both the Assembly and the Senate, there are still so many things left that I want to accomplish. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and being able to spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren.

I want to thank the citizens of Northcentral Wisconsin for their trust and support throughout the years. I love this area of the state and the people that live here. It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your State Senator and represent you in the legislature.

Together, we have worked to create jobs, balance the state budget and protect our taxpayers by making government live within its means and by finding ways to do more with less.”

