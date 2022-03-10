News and First Alert Weather App
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 29 Thursday morning

One person dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 29(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST
HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a single vehicle crash on Hwy 29 near Hatley early Thursday morning.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. A 23-year old man was the only person in the vehicle when it collided with a section of the overpass on Hwy 29 at Cty Hwy Y.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.

