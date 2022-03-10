News and First Alert Weather App
Northland Pines falls to Freedom in first ever sectional appearance

By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) -A terrific season for Northland Pines boys basketball comes to an end in their sectional semifinal matchup with Freedom, as the Irish fall in Oconto Falls 48-31.

The #1 seed Eagles made it to sectionals for the first time in program history. They hung around for most of the game, trailing by as little as five in the second half, before the Irish ended the game on a 17-2 run to close the game out.

