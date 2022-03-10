Needs for Ukraine donations change

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Matthew Orthodox Church hosted another vigil Wednesday night as members of the community came together on another day of horrific attacks in Ukraine.

“It’s very hard to to see and feel how can we help them and ask the question why the entire world is allowing it happening,” Oksana Kobzar, who was born in Ukraine, said.

“I think whenever people see hospitals or children getting attacked it makes it more real to people. This is really like the way Vladimir Putin has operated in his warfare against other lands for a long time and I’m not shocked, I’m just disgusted,” Jonathan Pipyviv, who was born in Ukraine, expressed.

“It’s not even acceptable and destroy the kids’ hospitals. It’s never happened in any war. This is just, it’s speechless,” Ukraine-born Mykhaylo Mykhaylyuk said.

People are absolutely horrified by what they’re hearing unfold overseas, and while many of us feel helpless St. Matthew’s and others are taking action to help. It’s the location where donations are being sorted to go to Ukraine.

What was an empty room a week ago is now full of supplies as volunteers package and box up donations, separating the priority items. The donations are to be trucked to Chicago on Friday and flown to Poland, where they’ll then be driven across the border to Ukraine.

The collection effort is still underway but the items in need has changed to medical supplies and military clothing. Their new requests for donations focus entirely on items like military boots, protective eyewear, and first aid kits, including bandages, to treat people injured at the sites of bomb blasts.

Many who have friends and family overseas are especially upset seeing civilian targets destroyed right now.

“One of the folks in our group like, you know, lost a friend in a different area of Ukraine from rubble that was completely crushed because this isn’t just military on military, you have civilians, people who were working at restaurants, wherever they are working,” Pipyviv told us.

Despite the concern for friends and family overseas, many Ukrainians are also thankful.

“We do feel that it’s overwhelming the support that we get from the community, and yeah, it’s unmanageable but we will do it with the help. We have volunteers who are dropping stuff and asking if we need help,” Kobzar said.

Another rally and donation drive will take place Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 3 P.M. in Oshkosh at Opera House Square.

One thing organizers say they no longer need is clothing.

Organizers say there’s a need for storage space in the Fox Valley and an area to sort and pack since a number of items are being donated there as well.

Green Bay-area donation sites include:

Cornerstone Mortgage, 1494 Mid Valley Dr., De Pere

Relyco, 1195 Scheuring Rd., De Pere

St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay

What organizers at St. Matthew Orthodox Church say is needed now

