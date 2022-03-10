‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.’ comes to Wausau this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.’ is being put on by the Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre March 11-13. The performance is based on the children’s book, filled with songs and non-stop adventure.

The children’s theatre’s executive director, Justin Evans said performers have been practicing their roles for eight weeks.

“From the actor standpoint, I love seeing them get to do what they’ve been practicing so long to do in front of an audience. And then, hearing all the laughter and applause from the audience really hits the point home for me,” Evans explained.

He said the children also get to develop a sense of empathy when they get to take on a new character.

“As an actor, you’re constantly trying to figure out what you have in common with your character, and to do that, you have to truly understand what it feels like to be that character. And there’s no other way, that I know of, a better way, to create empathy, and we can certainly use a lot more of that nowadays.”

One of the children performing is Jackson Buege, who’s playing the role of Stanley Lambchop, the main character. He said it’s his first time playing the main character role, and so far he said rehearsal has been going well and that he’s learning a lot of new things.

“I have learned about myself that in the last show, I was nervous to go on stage, but after you do it for a while, it’s not that scary...because after you do all that practicing and you get your lines memorized, it’s like you’re doing it without the audience there.”

As for actress Tessa Knezic, who’s playing Mrs. Cartero, the letter carrier, she said she looks forward to seeing everything come together.

“I look forward to seeing the crowd again and for the kids who it’s their first show, them being able to perform and getting to know what it feels like,” she explained.

They all also agreed on how amazing it is to see everyone come out of their shells and fall into character.

‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.’ is being held at UWSP at Wausau. There’s one show Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Two shows Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and one show Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, click here.

