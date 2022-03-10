News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 29
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 29 Thursday morning
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
Mark Linsdau
Update: Missing Langlade Co. man found, pronounced deceased
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

Latest News

Fund to Help Ukrainian Refugees 3/11/2022
Fund to Help Ukrainian Refugees 3/11/2022
Gov. Evers announces pay raise for correctional officers, state security staffers
Daniel and David Zalewski
Brothers start fund to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
Assumption Girls basketball advances to state finals
Assumption GBB advances to state final
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub