Fun-loving Neillsville girls ready for first state tournament since 2014

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - At halftime of their sectional final game Saturday, the Neillsville girls trailed Phillips by 13. They were a half away from either their season coming to an end or clinching a berth at state.

“I asked the kids, ‘Are we done? Or are we not done?’ said Head Coach John Gaier. “That was pretty much the halftime speech other than a couple of adjustments.”

“I didn’t want it to be my last game,” said senior Emma Moseley. “We went out there and showed a lot of heart.”

The Warriors erased the deficit and went on to win 48-42, earning their first trip to state since 2014.

“The kids started to believe, that there was still enough time to get back into that thing, and then the momentum continued,” said Gaier.

“We’ve come back before in second halves,” said junior Amelia Trunkel. “We knew it wasn’t out of reach, but we knew we had to have the momentum coming out in the second half.”

Neillsville has looked like a state-worthy team all season. They have just two losses on the year and are holding opponents to an average of 25.5 points per game.

”It helps to have great talent, but you know, it’s more about head, heart, and feet,” said Gaier. “If you have a great heart and you can think the game a little bit and anticipate a little bit I think you can be pretty good defensively.”

“Defense is a lot about knowing the rules and knowing where you should be,” said Moseley. “You got to ask a lot of questions.”

While the lockdown defense is the team’s calling card, a pregame with the Warriors may not look as menacing.

“We’ll say silly,” said Gaier. “They are definitely a loose bunch. I tell everybody if you go on a bus ride with us, you have no idea if you’re going to a game or a water park.”

The fun-loving nature of the team isn’t a detriment. It’s just a sign of close they are as a group.

“We’re all really good friends,” said Trunkel. “We like to joke around and have fun, but we know when it’s game time we know when that switch goes off and it’s a serious time.”

“When the official is standing there ready to toss up the first ball, I guess the switch goes on and they do answer the bell,” said Gaier.

While the fun is non-stop on and off the court, the road to Green Bay finally becomes a reality Thursday.

“These guys were in fourth grade or less the last time we went,” said Gaier. “It’s pretty new to all of them. It’s pretty exciting for a community our size when a team is successful and they can celebrate their kids.”

The exciting thing for the team is their excellent tradition of basketball looks to continue even after this year’s group finishes up their journey this weekend.

“I feel like being so young, thinking of the chances that we get more chances with two more years to go, that’d be awesome to take more groups,” said sophomore Paige Voigt.

“It’s crazy to think, but I’m glad that my career is going to end at state,” said Moseley. “Whether we win a ball or not, it’s pretty cool.”

“I’ll remember them as kids that just came together, became a family and when you have that type of relationship and they’re really committed to one another, you can do some pretty special things,” said Gaier.

The Warriors take on Laconia Thursday night in the state semifinals from Green Bay.

