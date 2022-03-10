Feds indict 3 from Marathon Co. on meth trafficking charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned two related, but separate indictments of three Marathon County residents Wednesday.

Victor Pennington, 26, and Lucas Ellwart, 28, both of Wausau, are charged with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

An indictment alleges their conspiracy operated from June through September 2021.

Sarah Waggoner, 41, of Norrie, Wisconsin is charged with 3 counts of distributing methamphetamine and 1 count of possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Pennington, Ellwart and Waggoner face a mandatory minimums of 5 and 10 years in prison.

The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

