News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.(Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 29
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 29 Thursday morning
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
Mark Linsdau
Update: Missing Langlade Co. man found, pronounced deceased
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

Latest News

Fund to Help Ukrainian Refugees 3/11/2022
Fund to Help Ukrainian Refugees 3/11/2022
Gov. Evers announces pay raise for correctional officers, state security staffers
Daniel and David Zalewski
Brothers start fund to raise money for Ukrainian refugees
Assumption Girls basketball advances to state finals
Assumption GBB advances to state final
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub