News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Court weighs case of conservative who won’t leave DNR board

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether to remove a Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago.

Fred Prehn has said he doesn’t have to step aside because the Senate hasn’t confirmed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee.

The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned its two-year session this week without scheduling a confirmation hearing. That effectively preserves a one-vote conservative majority on the DNR board that has handled key issues like wolf management and environmental policy.

The justices hear oral arguments Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 29
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 29 Thursday morning
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
Mark Linsdau
Update: Missing Langlade Co. man found, pronounced deceased
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

Latest News

State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Current, former Lt. Governors lead in races to challenge Johnson, Evers
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Judge rules against Vos, Gableman in open records lawsuit
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
State senator introduces bill with goal of reducing suicide rate
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn