Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on absentee ballot rule

Absentee ballot
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has deadlocked on whether municipal election clerks should be allowed to fill in missing information on envelopes containing absentee ballots.

One of the biggest targets of Republican criticism is the commission’s guidance, first issued in 2016, that allows election clerks to correct witness address omissions and mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

The commission in January agreed on a 4-2 vote to adopt a temporary rule, good for six months, that followed the current guidance saying clerks can fill in missing information without contacting voters.

But it couldn’t agree Wednesday whether to make that permanent.

