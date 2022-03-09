News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau looking for public input on transit plan

(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and MetroRide are looking for public input for a five-year transit plan.

The transit plan helps to develop transportation strategies that support the communities in the Wausau metro area. The public is asked to complete a brief survey. Data collected in the survey will help form the transit plan by evaluating current transit services and looking at future opportunities, including options for providing transit services outside of the City of Wausau.

A draft of the transit plan is expected to be available in June. The public will be able to review the plan and provide additional input.

The survey can be completed online by clicking here. Printed copies are also available at the Marathon County Public Library branches in Wausau, Rothschild, and Mosinee. To complete the survey by phone or to request a printed copy, contact Nathan at nbubash@rlsandassoc.com or call 937-299-5007.

The deadline to complete the survey is March 21.

