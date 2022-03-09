Vigil held for boy killed by school bus 1 year later

MILLADORE, Wis. (WSAW) - The life of a boy is being remembered after being killed exactly one year ago Tuesday. The family of the late Tyson Hoffman held a candlelight vigil near their home.

The night was filled with extended family and close friends that came out and pay tribute to Tyson Hoffman. It was a time for peace and reflection. “I want to feel like I can help them in some way and I don’t know-how. I’ve watched them struggle through this for the last year,” family friend Britney Pavlik said.

It’s been a long year for the Hoffman family. Tuesday night marked one year since Abby and Kevin’s 6-year-old son, Tyson was tragically killed by his school bus. Tuesday night’s vigil asked for hope.

“We keep saying that we think it’s gonna make him smile up there, just to make him happy,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik has become a close friend of the Hoffmans. The vigil was called ‘Blue for Tyson Day,’ as some people shined blue lights in his honor at their homes. Pavlik said they hope the night brings awareness, so similar incidents don’t happen again.

“As a parent, I don’t know what that would feel like to feel helpless and so I wish there was something that we could do,” Pavlik said.

The friends and family huddled by a warm fire and let lanterns disappear into the sky, keeping Tyson’s memory alive.

“He’s not just one little boy, they weren’t the only ones that lost him, a huge family did,” said Pavlik.

