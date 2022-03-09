News and First Alert Weather App
UW-Stevens Point students present research at the state capitol

Research in the Rotunda program
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Several Wisconsin college students presented their research at the state capitol for ‘Research in the Rotunda’ on Wednesday. It provides an opportunity for students to discuss their ideas and findings with state political leaders and inform the public of their research.

A second-year UW-Stevens Point student, Kyle Beyersdorf, spent over a year researching immigration policy all leading up to Wednesday’s presentation. He did it by learning to understand why immigrants want to come to the United States.

”It is a fascinating opportunity for students to actually make their voices heard in the lawmaking process at the state and local politics,” said Dr. Saemyi Park, assistant professor of political science.

Knowing the great opportunity, it wasn’t Beyersdorf’s motivation for his studies. Beyersdorf said his passion stemmed from personal connections with people he knew that were immigrants.

”Their experiences are quite fearful on the day-to-day basis and it upset me,” said Beyersdorf.

His research examined the reasons why immigrants come to this country, which he called pull factors and the reasons they left home.

”The push factors such as gang violence or, economic crisis, political instability. Those are the reasons they want to leave their homeland,” said Beyersdorf.

His research findings aligned with a Doctors Without Borders study that found 40% of soon-to-be migrants said gang violence and other violence was the reason for their migration.

While his research focused mainly on people from Latin American countries, Dr. Park said many of his findings apply to immigration broadly.

”It influences every state in the United States,” said Dr. Park.

Dr. Park said Beyersdorf’s research is important because he helps people understand immigrants.

”People need to better understand this population, it’s good for the entire community’s public health,” said Dr. Park.

