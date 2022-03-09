RV and camping show returns to Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Campers, motorhomes, and camping equipment will fill the Central Wisconsin Convention Center and Expo in Rothschild this weekend.

The Central Wisconsin RV and Camping Show will feature a large selection of the newest RVs, campers, trailers, and power sport equipment, as well as other outdoor recreation options.

Show hours are as follows:

- Friday, March 11, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $8.00 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. The Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center is located in the Cedar Creek Mall at 10101 Market St, Rothschild.

