RV and camping show returns to Rothschild

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Campers, motorhomes, and camping equipment will fill the Central Wisconsin Convention Center and Expo in Rothschild this weekend.

The Central Wisconsin RV and Camping Show will feature a large selection of the newest RVs, campers, trailers, and power sport equipment, as well as other outdoor recreation options.

Show hours are as follows:

- Friday, March 11, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $8.00 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. The Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center is located in the Cedar Creek Mall at 10101 Market St, Rothschild.

Wausau area restaurants donate portion of purchases to 'Be Amazing' fund
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin legislators accuses them of insurrection
Wausau area high school students attend Hiring & Career Fest
City public works departments impacted by high gas prices
