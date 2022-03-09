News and First Alert Weather App
‘Dino Dig’ fundraiser will help bring 24-hour childcare facility to Stevens Point

Saturday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at UWSP's Museum of Natural History
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A fundraiser for plans to create a 24-hour daycare and preschool to Stevens Point is happening Saturday. Little Dreamers Academy is hosting a ‘Dino Dig’ at UWSP’s Museum of Natural History.

Marion Schneider, the founder and president of the business, is putting on the fundraiser for the phase one plan for a facility. She said it is the biggest challenge she is facing.

Saturday’s event will coincide with what her academy will be all about: hands-on learning, building relationships and teamwork.

The ‘Dino Dig’ event will feature an excavation site, a fossil lab and a spot for kids to build their own dinosaurs. She said it incorporates stem and Montessori-based learning principles, while also keeping kids engaged.

“I wanted to have something that was hands-on that was easy for the kids to do. That was fun. So you know, kind of making education very fun was kind of a goal,” she said. “This is just a way to easily break into a kid who may not know much about dinosaurs, but maybe by the end of this event, they can know a lot about dinosaurs. And you know, we also focus on like, the literacy part, knowing the different names of the dinosaurs.”

She added that there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

“They can get an experience out of it and see their kids, having fun learning, because I know, learning can sometimes be challenging.”

Kids also have the option to dress up as a paleontologist.

The event is from 1-3 p.m. and tickets are $20, which covers supplies, a snack, juice and a dino bag.

Click here to learn more, and to buy tickets.

