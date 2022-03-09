Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional corned beef recipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Patrick’s Day is approaching and the Wisconsin Beef Council has traditional corned beef recipes for the holiday.

1. Smoked Corned Beef

Ingredients:

4-5 pound corned beef brisket uncooked

Fruit wood chips

water as needed

3 carrots

6 red potatoes

1 onion

¼ cabbage

Instructions:

Preheat smoker to 275 degrees, add water to the smoker’s water pan to help maintain a consistent temperature and add wood chips for smoking.

Most store-bought corned beef briskets will include pickling spices inside the packaging. Remove these spices and set them aside. Then rinse the brisket under cold water to remove any excess salt, and pat dry with a paper towel.

Set the beef brisket on the smoker rack with the fat cap facing up and let smoke for 3 to 4 hours, until the corned beef reaches 165 degrees.

Chop your vegetables and place them in an aluminum foil pan along with reserved pickling spices. Add the brisket along with enough water to fill half of the pan. Cover tightly with foil and return to the smoker for another 3 to 4 hours.

The smoked corned beef brisket is done with it is easily pierced with a fork with minimal resistance. The final meat temperature will be around 190-205 degrees.

Wisconsin Beef Council

2. Beef Puffs with Corned Beef Filling

Ingredients:

1 cup beer (your favorite)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

FILLING:

2 cups finely chopped deli corned beef

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1/4 teaspoon prepared horseradish

Instructions:

PREPARE THE PUFFS (can be made ahead):

In a medium saucepan, bring the beer and butter to a boil. When the butter is melted, add the flour and salt. Cook this over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat mat (or spray lightly with cooking spray).

Use an electric hand mixer to beat the eggs into the beer batter mixture one at a time until the dough is shiny. Drop by teaspoonfuls 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet (or use a small cookie scoop). Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 and bake an additional 10 minutes. Let cool. Split the puffs with kitchen scissors and refrigerate until ready to fill.

PREPARE THE FILLING:

Combine all of the filling ingredients and chill.

Spoon the filling into the puffs. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

