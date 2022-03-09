News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in...
This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man's clothes by CBP officers at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry. An alleged smuggler who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had dozens of lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in the clothing he was wearing, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” the statement said.

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. “In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”

The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
Utica man sentenced to ten years in prison for selling meth
Feds indict 3 from Marathon Co. on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Wausau area restaurants donate portion of purchases to 'Be Amazing' fund
Wausau area restaurants donate portion of purchases to 'Be Amazing' fund
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student saves co-worker's life with CPR training.