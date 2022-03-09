Assumption girls basketball races back to state tournament

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Assumption girls basketball is back in the state tournament ready to defend their Division 5 state title. But to get back to the tournament, the team had to overhaul their play style.

Usually boasting two taller girls in the paint, the Royals shifted their focus to speed.

“We are not as tall as last year, but we are faster,” senior guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas said.

The realization that the team would have to focus on the transition game came before the season, and conditioning promptly followed in November.

“Sometimes [head coach Ryan Klein] says ‘get on the line’ and you get on the line and you just run for a long time. You shoot free throws and if you miss, you run,” senior Izzy Jungwirth said.

“It’s a good way to hold the girls accountable for making free throws. We have to be in shape to do the things that we want to do,” Klein said.

By keeping their feet moving and spreading out the floor, the Royals average nearly seven more steals per game compared to last year.

“We need to score from fast breaks and still working in the half-court and trying to box out those tall people,” Sainz de Rozas said.

A quick, more fun, style of play that has boosted spirits in the Royals

“You can see smiles out there now. Last year, there were a couple, but this year you definitely see it more,” senior Sadie Donahue said.

Grins from Cheek to Cheek that they hope remains in Green Bay. The Assumption Royals open play against McDonnell Catholic on Friday morning after the first game.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.