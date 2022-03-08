UWSP students and professors research the benefits of hemp in farming and economy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and professors from UW System schools across the state will be heading to the capitol Wednesday for ‘Research in the Rotunda.’ One of those groups includes biology students and professors from UWSP who will be presenting their research on how hemp could be beneficial to clean the environment and the economy.

A group of ten students and four faculty advisers in biology, chemistry and natural resources are collaborating to show how hemp could once again be a major crop in the state. One hundred years ago, Wisconsin was second in the nation for growing hemp. While hemp is grown mostly for its fiber and CBD oil, it can also be used to make rope, fabrics, plastics, medicines, health products and construction materials.

The hemp that was grown and used for this study has to meet the standard of having less than 0.3% of THC. That standard is part of Wisconsin’s hemp bill, which now allows licensed growers to produce and process hemp.

The group found that the plant can be used to clean up heavy metals in the soil. Brian Barringer, the chair of the department of biology at the university, and one of the professors conducting the research said globally, one-third of our soil is polluted in one way or another.

One thing Barringer said he found surprising was how well the plant grew overall.

“So fertilizer and the ability for the plant to have access to basic nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus and potassium seems to play a big part on the ability of cannabis to act as if it were a mediator and do well in the presence of heavy metal.”

But he says the biggest takeaway is how this will open the door for conversations with legislators.

“One of the most important things about this research is that it seems to be bolstering this idea that cannabis again, specifically hemp, can be used as a cash crop and clean up the environment at the same time, which is a pretty neat idea.”

Although he said it is a ‘provocative’ study system, there’s no doubt it is an economically, agriculturally and socially important species.

Sophia Risch, a senior biology and natural resources student participating in the research, said she is excited to have the opportunity to show their findings to legislators.

“This research can be used to take a better look at funding for hemp in our state and maybe becoming a more economic resource for farmers and researchers like us at the university,” Risch said.

Barringer explained that it is too early to say the number of heavy metals the plant can absorb, but he said it is definitely showing it can remove them.

“We’re not the only ones to have shown that. So other studies have demonstrated pretty clearly that cannabis is particularly good at removing toxins, again, in this particular case, heavy metals were looking at arsenic and lead from the soils.”

As to why he thinks the plant can do this, he said, it’s a hypervariable plant that can deal with a lot of pollutants in the environment.

“It exhibits a remarkable amount of genetic variation and just is able to tolerate a huge wide array of environments, whether those environments are adapted or soil environments or, or any other environment.”

But, he said how farmers can ultimately make a profit off the crop, is still a bit ‘outstanding.’

“I think the jury is still out a little bit in terms of are these heavy metals actually making their way, for example, into the flower tissues such that the flower tissue cannot be used for some of the things that it’s used for, to the extent that is stored in the vegetative tissue? I don’t think there’s any reason why the vegetative tissue couldn’t be used for fiber production, for example, in some construction materials, for example, and things like that. So in some industries, I think that even if there are heavy metals in the tissues, the plant tissue can still be usable and therefore marketable.”

