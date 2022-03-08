News and First Alert Weather App
Trial date set for Rhinelander man charged for alleged role in woman’s murder

Seth Wakefield
Seth Wakefield(Oneida County Jail)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A four-day trial has been set for a Rhinelander man charged for his alleged role in a murder case.

Prosecutors say Seth Wakefield was aware of his roommate’s plot to kill 26-year-old Hannah Miller. The body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30.

Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, 30 was arrested three months later in Illinois.

Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment. Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 6. A status conference is scheduled for the end of April.

