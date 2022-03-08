Trial date set for Rhinelander man charged for alleged role in woman’s murder

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A four-day trial has been set for a Rhinelander man charged for his alleged role in a murder case.

Prosecutors say Seth Wakefield was aware of his roommate’s plot to kill 26-year-old Hannah Miller. The body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30.

Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson, 30 was arrested three months later in Illinois.

Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment. Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 6. A status conference is scheduled for the end of April.

