News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Senate gavels in, gavels out of Evers’ surplus session

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Republicans ended a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to approve his plan to send taxpayers $150 refunds Tuesday before it even began.

Evers, who faces reelection in November, wants to give every Wisconsin taxpayer $150 from the state’s budget surplus. He called a special legislative session to approve the plan during his State of the State address last month.

Senate President Chris Kapenga banged his gavel in the Senate chamber Tuesday morning to start the session, then banged again a second later to end the session.

Angela Joyce, a spokeswoman for Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos, didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about that chamber’s plans for the special session. Republicans in that house will likely gavel in and immediately gavel out as well.

It doesn’t matter what the Assembly does, though. The refund plan would have needed approval from both houses. Senate Republicans’ decision to reject the plan Tuesday makes any Assembly action moot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
QB Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax

Latest News

Waiting for Answers, 1 Year Later 3/9/2022
Waiting for Answers, 1 Year Later 3/9/2022
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
Gerald "Andy" Wright
Wausau Supply Company Driver gets Highway Hero Award
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
A cold blast of air over the next few days. Some scattered snow showers possible Friday.
First Alert Weather: A cold blast of air for now. A possible spring-like warm-up ahead