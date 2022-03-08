News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORT: Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After after news broke that Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers next season, Green Bay has placed the franchise tag on his favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams. The expected move was first reported by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The franchise tag is likely a place-holder for a long term deal coming Adams’ way at some point soon. The Packers need to lower his hit against the salary cap, if he plays on the tag, that would be over $20 million this season. Adams has previously said he won’t accept any deal that doesn’t make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

He becomes the first Packer to have the franchise tag slapped on him since DT Ryan Pickett in 2010.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
QB Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax

Latest News

The Warriors get one last practice in Wednesday before leaving for state Thursday
Fun-loving Neillsville girls ready for first state tournament since 2014
Assumption girls basketball has sped up their offense this season on their way to a second...
Assumption girls basketball races back to state tournament
Racing to State 3/8/2022
Racing to State 3/8/2022
Royal Expectations 3/8/2022
Royal Expectations 3/8/2022