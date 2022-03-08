REPORT: Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After after news broke that Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers next season, Green Bay has placed the franchise tag on his favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams. The expected move was first reported by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

An NFL source said that WR Davante Adams has been told the #Packers are putting the franchise tag on him. It will all become official at 3 p.m. Adams wants a long-term deal and the #Packers are going to have to pay him a lot. They have to get his $20.5M franchise tag number down. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 8, 2022

The franchise tag is likely a place-holder for a long term deal coming Adams’ way at some point soon. The Packers need to lower his hit against the salary cap, if he plays on the tag, that would be over $20 million this season. Adams has previously said he won’t accept any deal that doesn’t make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

He becomes the first Packer to have the franchise tag slapped on him since DT Ryan Pickett in 2010.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.