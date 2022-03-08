REPORT: Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After after news broke that Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers next season, Green Bay has placed the franchise tag on his favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams. The expected move was first reported by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The franchise tag is likely a place-holder for a long term deal coming Adams’ way at some point soon. The Packers need to lower his hit against the salary cap, if he plays on the tag, that would be over $20 million this season. Adams has previously said he won’t accept any deal that doesn’t make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.
He becomes the first Packer to have the franchise tag slapped on him since DT Ryan Pickett in 2010.
