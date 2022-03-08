News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton and Jim Rutledge on ESPN Madison's newest show, Rutledge...
Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton and Jim Rutledge on ESPN Madison's newest show, Rutledge and Hamilton.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton has returned from Beijing, and is back in Madison taking on a new challenge. Hamilton is the co-host of ESPN Madison’s latest show, “Rutledge and Hamilton.”

“I like sports and I love to talk so kind of seems like a match made in heaven,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he started joining Jim Rutledge on “The Jump Around” where he would do a segment called “Gold Medal Tuesdays,” and eventually he was offered to co-host a show once he returned from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After 30 hours of traveling back to Madison, Hamilton said he was ready to get to work.

“I texted Jim and was like hey can I be on the show today,” Hamilton said. “He’s like more than happy to have you but didn’t you just get back yesterday?”

“When I do commit to something I try to jump in feet first and really give it my all,” Hamilton said.

The United States Men’s Curling Team lost in the bronze medal game to Canada in Beijing, but Hamilton said he feels like he has four more years in him.

“The second we lost the bronze medal game I was like we’re running this back,” Hamilton said. “I want one more medal or at least another crack at it.”

Until the next Winter Olympics, Hamilton is embracing his next adventure, with his new team.

“When something good is going in your life you try to ride it as long as you can,” Hamilton said.

You can listen to “Rutledge and Hamilton” weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. on 100.5 ESPN Radio.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
QB Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax

Latest News

Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure...
Panel denies US skaters’ appeal to get Olympic silver medals
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program...
LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, is embraced by her coach Eteri Tutberidze...
After skating debacle, IOC president takes rare shots at Russians
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program...
Allowed to compete in Olympics despite positive drug test, Kamila Valieva fails to medal in figure skating