From the Olympics, to the office: Matt Hamilton takes on new role as radio host

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton has returned from Beijing, and is back in Madison taking on a new challenge. Hamilton is the co-host of ESPN Madison’s latest show, “Rutledge and Hamilton.”

Looky Looky, ya boi is movin on up in the world! Super stoked to announce that I’m going to be a co-host on 100.5 espn Madison with our new show, RUTLEDGE & HAMILTON!



Can’t wait to talk everything Wisconsin sports with ya! https://t.co/MKSA0vNvM2 — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) January 24, 2022

“I like sports and I love to talk so kind of seems like a match made in heaven,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he started joining Jim Rutledge on “The Jump Around” where he would do a segment called “Gold Medal Tuesdays,” and eventually he was offered to co-host a show once he returned from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After 30 hours of traveling back to Madison, Hamilton said he was ready to get to work.

“I texted Jim and was like hey can I be on the show today,” Hamilton said. “He’s like more than happy to have you but didn’t you just get back yesterday?”

“When I do commit to something I try to jump in feet first and really give it my all,” Hamilton said.

LESS THAN AN HOUR AWAY! Rutledge and Hamilton debuts at 2PM on 100.5 ESPN, the @ESPN App, and https://t.co/xD8sN4AWvE!



10 Retweets and we’ll show the wedding cake smash between @JimRutledge and @MattJamilton (it’s exactly what you think it is😉) pic.twitter.com/vavzYjRAm9 — Rutledge and Hamilton (@JimAndMatt) February 28, 2022

The United States Men’s Curling Team lost in the bronze medal game to Canada in Beijing, but Hamilton said he feels like he has four more years in him.

“The second we lost the bronze medal game I was like we’re running this back,” Hamilton said. “I want one more medal or at least another crack at it.”

4 teammates arm in arm, having our skippers (@Shoostie2010 ) back. Goosebumps doesn’t begin to describe the feeling. This team is thick as blood and I can’t wait to compete with these beauties!#SquadGoals

An absolute gem by my sister @heccabamilton. pic.twitter.com/gGTJGZcNxQ — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 5, 2022

Until the next Winter Olympics, Hamilton is embracing his next adventure, with his new team.

“When something good is going in your life you try to ride it as long as you can,” Hamilton said.

You can listen to “Rutledge and Hamilton” weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. on 100.5 ESPN Radio.

