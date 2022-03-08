Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

(WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

MARSHFIELD

The 11th Annual Marshfield Area Empty Bowls Event will be held Saturday at Hotel Marshfield. This year’s event will be drive-thru and takeout only. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hotel Marshfield is located at 2700 S. Central Ave. Empty Bowls has been the primary fundraising event for Soup or Socks. But Empty Bowls is more than a fundraiser. It helps raise awareness about hunger in the community by reminding participants that “somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty.” A pint of soup will be $10. Only cash or check can be accepted.

The Fairest of the Fair breakfast will be held Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the American Legion at 2100 S. Maple Ave. Come and meet the 2022 Fairest of the Fair contestants and enjoy a great meal for a program that will help these talented individuals learn important life and business skills that will expand their future goals and careers. Tickets are available at the door:$10 for Adults (ages 13+) $5 for children (ages 5-12)Ages 4yrs and under are free. Pancakes, hashbrowns, eggs, sausage, toast, and coffee will be served.

ROTHSCHILD

The Marching into Spring 2022 Craft and Vendor Show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Mall. There will be 50 booths with gifts and treasures.

STEVENS POINT

Children ages 4-10 are invited to the UWSP Museum of Natural History for a Dino Dig. Cost is $20. It is a fundraiser for Little Dreamers Academy. The event is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Click here for more information.

WAUSAU

Wausau Community Theatre will present Cinderella March 10-12 at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Click here for showtimes and ticket information.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

WRPS Children’s Theatre will present Charlotte’s Web March 11-13 at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $4 at the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce located at 1120 Lincoln Street, or at the WRPS District Office located at 510 Peach Street. Ticket cost at the door is $5. Click here for showtimes.

The Lucky Leprechaun 300 is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Golden Sands Speedway. It’s located at 11000 State Highway 54 E. Click here for more information.

