Hello, My Name Is: Preston Spray

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids wrestler Preston Spray is the Division 1 state champion at 113 pounds. The state champion’s route to glory in Madison started from pictures on his iPhone.

When Spray, who qualified for state each year of his high school career, came out of state after his junior year without placing, he was disappointed in himself.

“I hate losing more than I like winning. So, with that. I’d rather win and do everything I’d absolutely have to,” he added.

Though anything less than winning is not acceptable for the lightweight, being left off the podium altogether was difficult.

“Feeling that pain, that was probably the worst. Because I didn’t even place,” Spray said.

That’s why entering his senior year, Spray had his junior year finish on his mind.

“I took pictures and videos of how I felt after that match. After that tournament. And I wrote down exactly how I felt at that moment, on those pictures and videos,” Spray said.

Preston Spray holds his head down after not placing at state wrestling in 2021 (WSAW)

Soon after, he lifted his head back up. He started countless hours of training during the offseason with his brother, Patrick, at Askren Wrestling Academy in Madison

“I would go right after school, go down there and get back late at night. I go back to school and the next day I’d do it again,” Spray said

Armed with the anger of losing, he was more determined than ever to take down any opponent he saw.

“There’s no secret to what happened this year. A switch flipped in his mind and he was just ready to work like never before,” his brother, Patrick, said.

By the time the state tournament rolled around this season, Spray was ready to move on from the photos, and replace them with a medal.

“I wasn’t going to let anyone take it from me. I knew how hard I worked.”

With a backflip, he was a champion. But when he climbed the stands after receiving his medal, Spray found himself looking at his photos.

“I went back and sat up in the stands and looked at those and was just, ‘it paid off,’” Spray said.

From holding his head down to standing on top of the podium. Spray can now call himself a state champion.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.