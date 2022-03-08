News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Greenwood man found guilty due to no contest plea of child enticement

According to March 7 ,2022 court documents, as for count two- child enticement, he was found...
According to March 7 ,2022 court documents, as for count two- child enticement, he was found guilty due to no contest plea.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Greenwood man has been found by the court guilty due to no contest plea of child enticement.

Now 46-year-old, Ricky Doede, was accused of committing various child sex crimes in Eau Claire County back in 2020.

The criminal complaint said that Doede was talking with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover police officer. In an interview, he admitted to authorities that he was traveling to meet with a girl whom he knew was under the age of 18-years-old.

Doede had been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to March 7 ,2022 court documents, as for count two- child enticement, he was found guilty due to no contest plea.

Count one and count three were dismissed but read in. A sentence hearing is to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
QB Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax

Latest News

Waiting for Answers, 1 Year Later 3/9/2022
Waiting for Answers, 1 Year Later 3/9/2022
Tyson Hoffman
Family of Wood County bus victim demand accountability
Gerald "Andy" Wright
Wausau Supply Company Driver gets Highway Hero Award
The Burger King on 6th and Washington St. in Wausau abruptly closed Wednesday.
Wausau Burger King closes abruptly
A cold blast of air over the next few days. Some scattered snow showers possible Friday.
First Alert Weather: A cold blast of air for now. A possible spring-like warm-up ahead