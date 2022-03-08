News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘Funtime Antigo’ seeking community’s help to pay for Merrill renovations

An Antigo entertainment center is looking to expand its business to Merrill. They’re asking for your help for it to become a reality.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An Antigo entertainment center is looking to expand its business to Merrill. They’re asking for your help for it to become a reality. Funtime Antigo opened near the start of the pandemic. It’s a place where kids can come to hang out while gaming and skateboarding.

“It seemed like there was a need for it for sure. One thing I really liked about the Merrill community is there seems to be a really active skateboarding community here,” Funtime Antigo Owner Cecil DeHart said.

Ever since DeHart opened his Antigo location, he always wanted to have another. DeHart saw in a newspaper about two years ago that someone wanted to turn the building located at 1307 East Main Street near downtown Merrill into an indoor skatepark.

“I kind of followed that and was… waiting for updates and just checking on it once in a while to see how that was going and before I knew it, there was a for sale sign out in front of the building,” DeHart said.

That’s when DeHart jumped at the opportunity to expand. The new ‘Funtime Action Center’ will have a gaming area and a skatepark.

“We’re really excited to launch our operation here,” DeHart said.

But as a small business owner, he needs some extra cash to finish renovations. He’s asking the community to help raise $1,000 through GoFundMe, and some parents are already on board.

“It’s a small town and we just need more than what we have,” Merrill parent Tabatha Roberts said.

Roberts is a busy mom. She said Funtime Action Center will bring something to area kids looking for something new, while staying out of trouble.

“And the best part is, it’s interactive. People want to get their kids out there and doing something more with other kids… it’s more social interaction and I think that’s great for our kids,” Roberts said.

They hope to finish renovations by the summer and have the new location open shortly after.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) and Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) go after a loose ball during the...
Johnny Davis leaves Nebraska game with ‘lower body’ injury, does not return
The first tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin took place in SE Dane County on March 5th.
First tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane County
One person is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in the Town of Woodruff.
1 dead after Oneida County crash
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
‘It’s ridiculous”: Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Latest News

Help Needed to Create New Hangout for Kids 3/7/2022
Help Needed to Create New Hangout for Kids 3/7/2022
Jerry Schalow has been barbering since 1950.
You Know You’re From...Marshfield: Jerry Schalow
Preston Spray stands on top of the podium in the Kohl Center after winning the 2022 Division 1...
Hello, My Name Is: Preston Spray
The first tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin took place in SE Dane County on March 5th.
First tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane County