‘Funtime Antigo’ seeking community’s help to pay for Merrill renovations

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An Antigo entertainment center is looking to expand its business to Merrill. They’re asking for your help for it to become a reality. Funtime Antigo opened near the start of the pandemic. It’s a place where kids can come to hang out while gaming and skateboarding.

“It seemed like there was a need for it for sure. One thing I really liked about the Merrill community is there seems to be a really active skateboarding community here,” Funtime Antigo Owner Cecil DeHart said.

Ever since DeHart opened his Antigo location, he always wanted to have another. DeHart saw in a newspaper about two years ago that someone wanted to turn the building located at 1307 East Main Street near downtown Merrill into an indoor skatepark.

“I kind of followed that and was… waiting for updates and just checking on it once in a while to see how that was going and before I knew it, there was a for sale sign out in front of the building,” DeHart said.

That’s when DeHart jumped at the opportunity to expand. The new ‘Funtime Action Center’ will have a gaming area and a skatepark.

“We’re really excited to launch our operation here,” DeHart said.

But as a small business owner, he needs some extra cash to finish renovations. He’s asking the community to help raise $1,000 through GoFundMe, and some parents are already on board.

“It’s a small town and we just need more than what we have,” Merrill parent Tabatha Roberts said.

Roberts is a busy mom. She said Funtime Action Center will bring something to area kids looking for something new, while staying out of trouble.

“And the best part is, it’s interactive. People want to get their kids out there and doing something more with other kids… it’s more social interaction and I think that’s great for our kids,” Roberts said.

They hope to finish renovations by the summer and have the new location open shortly after.

