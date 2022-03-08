News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First female lieutenant governor of Wisconsin has died

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Margaret Farrow, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Wisconsin, died Tuesday, according to her son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. She was 87.

The former lieutenant governor spent decades in politics, beginning as a trustee in the Waukesha County Village of Elm Grove.

Farrow was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1986 and was elected to the state Senate three years later, then reelected in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

In 2001, Farrow, a Republican, was appointed lieutenant governor after the man who held that office, Scott McCallum, became governor when Tommy Thompson departed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
QB Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax

Latest News

State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Current, former Lt. Governors lead in races to challenge Johnson, Evers
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Judge rules against Vos, Gableman in open records lawsuit
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
State senator introduces bill with goal of reducing suicide rate
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn