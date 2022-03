MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Alanis Morissette is scheduled to perform on July 23 in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is a tour stop for the 25 years of the “Jagged Little Pill” tour. The concert is at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage.

Tickets go on sale on March 9. Click here for more information.

