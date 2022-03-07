News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin treasurer wants state to shed Russian investments

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski called on the state Monday to shed any investments with Russian entities in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Godlewski, a Democrat in the midst of a run for U.S. Senate, issued a news release calling for the state investment board to identify any direct Russian holdings and make a divestment plan.

The investment board’s main responsibility is managing the state employee retirement account. Investment board officials didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday morning.

Godlewski also chairs the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands by virtue of her position as treasurer. She said she plans to divest any Russian holdings from the board’s accounts. The board invests funds from fines and forfeitures and timber sales to provide additional money for Wisconsin schools.

President Joe Biden has directed U.S. financial systems to sever ties with Russia’s largest banks and impose sanctions on Russian elites and their family members in an effort to hurt the Russian economy and military operations. About a dozen U.S. governors are already reviewing or cutting financial ties with Russian companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

