Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

FILE - More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a redistricting case that could determine political boundary lines in the battleground state for the next decade. The court could issue a final decision within weeks after hearing the arguments Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that are expected to last all day. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By The Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place “racial gerrymandering.”

Republicans asked the nation’s highest court on Monday to put on hold the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last week and take an expedited appeal of the case.

The court does not have to take the case. If it declines to hear it, then the state Supreme Court ruling would stand.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Evers’ maps over ones submitted by Republicans and other interest groups.

