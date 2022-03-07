Wellness director said connection to mind, body and spirit can help manage stress

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Since 2020, the American Psychological Association has conducted studies to measure American stress levels. The research shows many adults may be having difficulties.

Everyone deals with stress, but nearly half of Americans say stress has been negatively affecting their moods and behaviors. Woodson YMCA Wellness Director Shannon Ramsey shared tips to manage stress and anxiety.

She said there are many different ways to deal with stress. She said breathing exercises can help tremendously. She likes to tell her clients to pretend to smell a flower. As you take a deep breath into ‘smell’, she said to count to four during the inhale. Then, exhale slowly on another four-count, and repeat until you feel relaxed.

Another exercise to take your mind off a stressful situation is to do the ‘three, three, threes.’ Think about three things you see in the environment and name them in a list. Then name three sounds. Lastly, she said to move three body parts. After, she said to go back to the beginning and focus on your breathing. Ramsey said this exercise will help you focus on what’s happening at the moment, instead of something that’s out of your control.

“Please know that bringing your mind to a calm state right away can be practicing. So you know, it’s not something that you get to right away and you’re like, ‘oh, I’m going to have peace and serenity and all that good stuff.’ You have to practice this.”

She said to make sure you give yourself leeway and freedom to let your mind travel. But, if you get too caught up in the moment, and let your mind wander, you may get frustrated. So she said to, stop, look, listen and move.

Ramsey also said some people find it easier to physically move to manage stress. For example, kickboxing gets your heart rate up, releases endorphins. Endorphins are hormones released in response to pain or stress, and when released, will help you feel better.

She said you don’t need equipment, you can just use your hands and punch and kick the air.

“Just managing the stress is going to bring your heart rate down, it’s going to release the anxiety. It helps with depression. Anything that you feel overwhelmed with, you need to release out of your body somewhere. Just you know, we need to be happy and healthy.”

