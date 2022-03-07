State program aims to help financially struggling homeowners

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners with overdue mortgage, utility or other household bills as a result of the pandemic may be eligible for financial relief.

Monday, Gov. Tony Evers released details about the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program. It will provide more than $92 million in financial assistance. The program will help Wisconsin homeowners who live in single-family homes, condominiums, duplexes, or factory-built homes as a primary residence, have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and earn a household income at or below 100 percent of the area median income.

Even homeowners without a mortgage who meet income requirements and are struggling with overdue bills related to their homes are encouraged to apply for assistance. Up to $40,000 per household may be available.

An online application is available now, and additional eligibility information is available on the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners website. Applications are open on a first-come, first-served basis. A dedicated call center will provide additional information about application options at 1-855-2-HOME-WI.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program and the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

