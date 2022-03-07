News and First Alert Weather App
Smoking and commercial tobacco use common on streaming platforms

An estimated 27-millon youth exposed to tobacco imagery in 2020
Streaming platforms promote smoking
By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More shows on streaming services are influencing young people to smoke.

A new study from the Truth Initiative shows that Netflix and Amazon Prime are regularly exposing young people to commercial tobacco use. The study found that 60% of young people’s top 15 favorite shows in 2020 featured smoking.

“So we’re seeing that popular shows among teens have a really high increase in the representation of smoking in those shows,” said Laura Fischer, Public Health Educator for the Marathon County Health Department.

The 2012 Surgeon General’s report declared that exposure to on-screen smoking in movies causes young people to start smoking.

“And a big concern with that is that they’re having the smoking represented in situations of stress and high anxiety. And that gives the misconception that this is a coping mechanism,” said Fischer.

The public health educator said when tobacco or smoking products are shown alleviating stress or depression on screen, it normalizes the use of the products.

“We see that when youth turn to this as a coping mechanism, instead of decreasing any anxiety or depression they may be experiencing, it in fact increases it,” said Fischer.

Experts said it is part of a marketing strategy.

“I think with the tobacco industry, they’re really good at knowing how to get to youth and they’re getting creative,” said Fischer.

Parents are encouraged to keep up with smoking products and trends that may be showing up in the community.

For help quitting, you can reach out to the tobacco quitline at 1-800-QUITNOW.

