Shawano County manufacturer fined $75K for polluting air

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
MATTOON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Veneer and Plywood Inc. has been issued a citation for violating the state’s air pollution control laws.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced his office has obtained a civil judgment against the company requiring it to pay a $75,000 fine.

According to the complaint, the facility uses a wood-fired boiler that combusts scrap veneer, sawdust, wood chips, and wood bark. Uncontrolled emissions from the boiler are vented to the atmosphere through a stack.

Wisconsin Veneer violated two particulate matter emission limitations contained in its air pollution control permit during tests on May 13-14. Court documents state for nearly two months that summer, the company operated the boiler the way it had during the stack test. In July 2020, the boiler was shut down and several parts were cleaned. Subsequent stack testing showed that Wisconsin Veneer had returned to compliance with its permit.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter is made up of microscopic solids or liquid droplets that can cause serious heart and lung problems when inhaled. Children, people with heart or lung diseases, and the elderly are especially at risk. Particulate matter released into the atmosphere can also have negative environmental effects, such as haze and damage to soil and/or water when the particles settle.

Online court records show the fine must be paid by March 31.

