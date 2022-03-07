Record-high gas prices cause headaches for delivery drivers

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The surging gas prices have now reached record-highs. Sanctions placed on Russia following the country’s attack on Ukraine have caused prices to soar.

“When it comes to a large natural gas and oil producer like Russia, that causes a very, very quick-disproportionately quick, if you will rise in gas prices,” said Moses Altsech, President of Altsech Consulting.

Altsech, who also is a lecturer at the UW-Madison School of Business, says oil companies are now buying up stock in fear of future shortages.

“Companies figured, ‘If there’s going to be a big disruption in the future, I might as well buy everything I can today’, even at higher prices, and sell them at higher prices, quite frankly because I can’t afford to be left without,” said Altsech.

Altsech does clarify that he believes this isn’t price gouging. It’s a result of supply and demand, leaving consumers to pay the price.

Food delivery drivers, like Gregory Jackson, are now fitted with the bill for some expensive trips to the pump.

“Instead of being 33-dollars, it was 45,” said Jackson. “Normally, my tips go right into the tank and this time, it was all of my tips going into the tank, with nothing left over.”

Jackson is a delivery driver at the Jimmy John’s in Weston, where he uses his personal car for work. He says the high prices of gas coupled with a slow period for tipping have him considering alternatives.

“I’m actually seriously considering an electric car,” said Jackson. “The money I put into a tank I can put into a car payment. I really want to go that route soon.”

Many like Jackson are feeling the hurt at the pump, and it’s not expected to end soon. Altsech says prices will continue to stay high, or even rise, as long as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

While the price rise isn’t ideal for the American consumer, Altsech reminds people to keep things in perspective.

”Compared to the problems that other people are having in Ukraine, we should count our blessings,” said Altsech. “Things are much harder than just a dollar or dollar-fifty increase in the price of gas.”

