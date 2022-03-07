News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Record-high gas prices cause headaches for delivery drivers

Soaring prices are affecting drivers’ overall intake
Average price of unleaded regular in Wausau is $3.92 a gallon
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The surging gas prices have now reached record-highs. Sanctions placed on Russia following the country’s attack on Ukraine have caused prices to soar.

“When it comes to a large natural gas and oil producer like Russia, that causes a very, very quick-disproportionately quick, if you will rise in gas prices,” said Moses Altsech, President of Altsech Consulting.

Altsech, who also is a lecturer at the UW-Madison School of Business, says oil companies are now buying up stock in fear of future shortages.

“Companies figured, ‘If there’s going to be a big disruption in the future, I might as well buy everything I can today’, even at higher prices, and sell them at higher prices, quite frankly because I can’t afford to be left without,” said Altsech.

Altsech does clarify that he believes this isn’t price gouging. It’s a result of supply and demand, leaving consumers to pay the price.

Food delivery drivers, like Gregory Jackson, are now fitted with the bill for some expensive trips to the pump.

“Instead of being 33-dollars, it was 45,” said Jackson. “Normally, my tips go right into the tank and this time, it was all of my tips going into the tank, with nothing left over.”

Jackson is a delivery driver at the Jimmy John’s in Weston, where he uses his personal car for work. He says the high prices of gas coupled with a slow period for tipping have him considering alternatives.

“I’m actually seriously considering an electric car,” said Jackson. “The money I put into a tank I can put into a car payment. I really want to go that route soon.”

Many like Jackson are feeling the hurt at the pump, and it’s not expected to end soon. Altsech says prices will continue to stay high, or even rise, as long as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

While the price rise isn’t ideal for the American consumer, Altsech reminds people to keep things in perspective.

”Compared to the problems that other people are having in Ukraine, we should count our blessings,” said Altsech. “Things are much harder than just a dollar or dollar-fifty increase in the price of gas.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) and Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) go after a loose ball during the...
Johnny Davis leaves Nebraska game with ‘lower body’ injury, does not return
The first tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin took place in SE Dane County on March 5th.
First tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane County
One person is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in the Town of Woodruff.
1 dead after Oneida County crash
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
‘It’s ridiculous”: Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Latest News

Help Needed to Create New Hangout for Kids 3/7/2022
Help Needed to Create New Hangout for Kids 3/7/2022
An Antigo entertainment center is looking to expand its business to Merrill. They’re asking for...
‘Funtime Antigo’ seeking community’s help to pay for Merrill renovations
Jerry Schalow has been barbering since 1950.
You Know You’re From...Marshfield: Jerry Schalow
Preston Spray stands on top of the podium in the Kohl Center after winning the 2022 Division 1...
Hello, My Name Is: Preston Spray
The first tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin took place in SE Dane County on March 5th.
First tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane County