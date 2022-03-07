Ironbull’s ‘Last Hurrah’ offers late opportunity to snowshoe, fat tire bike

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather continues to trend warmer and warmer, opportunities for winter recreation are dwindling. Snowmobile trails are closing, ice anglers are putting away their shacks and those hitting the slopes are enjoying what time they have. For those who enjoy exercise in the winter through snowshoeing or fat tire biking, Ironbull offered an opportunity to soak in the trails while there’s still time.

Ironbull’s ‘Last Hurrah’, a morning filled with snowshoe and fat tire bike races, took place Sunday at Erbach Park in Athens. Last year was the first-ever ‘Last Hurrah’ and Ironbull Executive Director Andrea Larson was excited for year two.

“The Last Hurrah, we started last year for an opportunity for people to get out on the snow for potentially the last times for the year,” said Larson. “Last year and this year, that’s holding true to its name.”

Heavy rainfall Saturday made prepping the trails a challenge. The snow became very soft, leaving some area puddles of slush. However, prep from the Athens Area Trail Association and willing competitors ensured the show would go on.

“It’s amazing as good as it is right now, with as much rain as we got yesterday and it not really freezing up,” said Chris Schotz, Ironbull’s Fat Tire Biking Race Director.

“The people that are out there know it’s going to be a slow, slow course,” said Larson. “Times coming in today are double what they were last year.”

Regardless, many came out to enjoy the winter recreation and a hidden gem in terms of trails in Marathon County.

“It’s an ideal race course,” said Schotz. “You got a ski trail’s width to pass but it’s still winding enough to be technical enough to use your skills.”

According to Larson, 61% of last year’s participants were visiting Erbach Park for the first time. The overwhelming feedback from their post-race survey caused Ironbull to bring the event back to Athens this year.

“Athens Area Trail Association has been great to work with, as well as the village of Athens, allowing us to open up Erbach Park, which is a smaller trail system not a lot of people know about,” said Larson.

Ironbull is a non-profit, aimed at providing and promoting outdoor adventure sports in Wisconsin. In the winter, that can be tough for a lot of people, but something like snowshoeing or fat tire biking can help people stay active.

“It gets you off the couch, getting some fresh air, getting some exercise, having that healthy lifestyle that you’re instilling not only upon yourself but the people around you,” said Larson.

For more on Ironbull and future events, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.