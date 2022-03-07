Gas nears 2008′s record highs, some drivers pay $4.09 a gallon Monday morning in Wausau

NEW YORK (AP/WSAW) — The average national price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon over the weekend for the first time since 2008.

The price of regular gasoline varied by as much as 40 cents in central Wisconsin. Monday, many drivers in the Wausau area noticed prices had reached $4.09 a gallon.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

The all-time national high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

