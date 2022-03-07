First tornado of 2022 in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane County

Stoughton, Wis. (WSAW) - Severe storms rolled across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, March 5th, producing the first tornado of 2022 in Dane County to the southeast of Dunkirk.

The National Weather Service Milwaukee storm survey team found that this was an EF-1 tornado that had maximum winds of 95 mph. The twister originated 4 miles to the SSE of Stoughton at 9:48 PM on Saturday and traveled 5 miles to the northeast, before lifting 5 miles to the southwest of Rockdale near the intersection of Highway W and Highway A at 9:57 PM. The tornado was up to 50 yards wide and caused damage to a number of homes, outbuildings, along with downing trees and tree limbs.

This tornado was classified as a QLCS type twister, which is a quick-moving tornado that develops along a line of severe storms producing primarily damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. The storms were moving to the NE at 50-55 mph. Damaging wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph were reported with this line of severe storms as it traveled east to Lake Michigan on Saturday night.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), this was the 3rd earliest calendar date for the first tornado to take place in Wisconsin. In addition, it was only the 17th tornado to take place during the month of March in the state.

Last year, the first tornado to impact Wisconsin didn’t occur until June 24th, which was the 3rd latest date on record, going back to 1950. Although it was a late start, 2021 featured 41 tornadoes. There were 18 EF-0, 18 EF-1, 4 EF-2, and 1 EF3 tornadoes. Although this is a rather early start to the tornado season, it is not an indicator of how active of a year it will be when it comes to tornadoes. The average number of tornadoes per year in Wisconsin is 23.

