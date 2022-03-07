First Alert Weather: Light snow possible later in the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A milder day on Tuesday with increasing clouds and breezy southwest winds. Highs in the mid 30s. A cold front will slide by the area Tuesday night and could spark a few flurries in the Northwoods. More clouds than sun on Wednesday and cooler with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 20s.

Warmer and mild on Tuesday. Temperatures quickly rebound on Wednesday (WSAW)

The next potential snow producer could affect the region Thursday into Thursday night. A couple of the long-range models (Canadian and European models) show low pressure tracking from the Oklahoma panhandle northeast to northern Illinois from Wednesday to Thursday morning, then over into lower Michigan Thursday night. Snow could overspread the area later Thursday morning, continue through the afternoon and evening, then taper to snow showers overnight into early Friday morning. There is the chance for at least a few inches of accumulation from this winter storm, which would affect the afternoon/evening commute on Thursday. However, with this storm being still about 4 days away, things could change. We are going to monitor the future projected storm track, which will influence how much snow the area could receive, and see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed later this week. Highs on Thursday in the mid 20s.

A system moving in Thursday could bring in snow showers to the region (WSAW)

Possible snow showers continuing into Thursday night (WSAW)

Colder times are on tap for Friday with clouds and a chance of snow showers. Daytime readings only peaking in the upper 10s. If we do have a new layer of snow on the ground from Thursday’s storm, lows on Saturday morning, March 12th could start off below zero in parts of the region. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 20s. More clouds than sun next Sunday, March 13th, which is also when we turn the clouds ahead to Daylight Saving Time. A chance of snow showers with highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.