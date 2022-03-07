News and First Alert Weather App
BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST
(WSAW) - Nearly 5,000 snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada have been recalled over fire concerns.

The recall affects Ski-Doo Expedition LE, SE and SWT with the 900 ACE turbo engine from MY2020, MY2021 and MY2022.

BRP says fuel can leak from the fuel tank vent onto hot components when the snowmobiles are on a tilt or flipped over, posing a fire hazard. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to change the routing and the exit location of the fuel tank vent. A protective plate will also be installed.

Consumers should stop using the recalled snowmobiles immediately and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair.

Click here for more information.

