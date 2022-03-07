News and First Alert Weather App
3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December

Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.(KCNC via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST
DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) - A Colorado boy has been reunited with his stuffed animal that was lost during a trip across the country.

The Carrie family was taking a trip to Wisconsin around Christmas when they misplaced the stuffed puppy.

Three-year-old Archie had just been gifted the stuffed animal named “Puppy Elf” for Christmas, and he brought it along on the trip. But Puppy Elf got lost somewhere in the airport after they landed in Milwaukee.

The Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee shared a photo of Puppy Elf on their Facebook page, and Archie’s dad saw the post.

Archie and Puppy Elf are now home together and making up for lost time.

Archie and his mom are grateful for the Denver and Milwaukee airports for coordinating to get Puppy Elf back home. Archie even got a new stuffed airplane to add to his collection.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

