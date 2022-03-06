UWSP men’s hockey loses WIAC title game to UW-Eau Claire 6-2

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -For the second straight season, the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team loses the WIAC Conference championship game on home ice, falling to UW-Eau Claire 6-2.

After scoring a shorthanded goal to strike first in the second period, it was all Blugolds the rest of the way. UWEC scored two goals in the second to take a lead they would never relinquish.

“For us, we want to win the second period,” said UWSP head coach Tyler Krueger postgame. “If you win the second period, 90% of the time you win the game. That’s where the game is won and lost. In the long change, you gotta know how to play that.

“We’ve been very good winning the second period this year and when we’re down 2-1 that’s a red flag for us. That’s not a position we’re used to being in.”

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the Dogs, who had beaten the Blugolds all three times they had previously played them this season. It also all but eliminated any chance UWSP had to make the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the disappointment, Krueger believes this is just the start for this core.

“At the end of the day, it’s a good experience for a lot of guys. Our best hockey is ahead of us. We’re only losing three guys from this team. We’ll be ready to go coming back.”

