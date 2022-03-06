News and First Alert Weather App
Newman rolls Spencer in regional final, Medford upsets #1 seed Fox Valley Lutheran on buzzer-beater

By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Area boys basketball teams punched their tickets to next week’s sectionals on Saturday in regional final action.

#13 seed Spencer pulled off a few upsets to set up a regional final matchup in Division 5 with #1 Newman Catholic, but the Cardinals had no intentions of letting the Cinderella ride continue. Newman rolls 73-45 to set up a highly anticipated matchup with Columbus Catholic in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.

In Division 2, Joe Sullivan hits a buzzer beater to lift #4 seed Medford to a road upset at #1 seed Fox Valley Lutheran. The Raiders will face Rhinelander in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

For a full list of Saturday’s scores, click here.

