First Alert Weather: Brisk & cool end to weekend, watching for risks of snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest winter storm to bring freezing rain, some ice, and soaking rain to a majority of the area has shifted away. However, there are still a couple more storms on the horizon in the week ahead that we are keeping an eye on. Sunday features considerable cloudiness and breezy conditions with temperatures steady in the low to mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night from Wausau on north and cool with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Meantime, farther south in the region, the next snow producer will bring a glancing blow of light snow into Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties later Sunday night into Monday morning. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible in locations southeast of Stevens Point, while central and southern parts of Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties could pick up 1-2″ of snow. Not enough to warrant a First Alert Weather Day, but it will lead to slippery and some snow-covered roads in the southern third of the viewing area on Monday morning for the commute. The light snow and snow showers will exit out by late morning, with clouds breaking for a bit of sunshine during the afternoon on Monday. Highs in the mid 20s to around 30.

A coating to 1" possible form near Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids to northern Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. Higher amounts farther south. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers are possible SE of Stevens Point later tonight into early Monday. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers could impact the morning drive SE of Stevens Point on Monday. (WSAW)

A milder day on Tuesday with increasing clouds and breezy southwest winds. Highs in the mid 30s. A cold front will slide by the area Tuesday night and could spark a few flurries in the Northwoods. More clouds than sun on Wednesday and cooler with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 20s.

The next potential snow producer could affect the region Thursday into Thursday night. A couple of the long-range models (Canadian and European models) show low pressure tracking from the Oklahoma panhandle northeast to northern Illinois from Wednesday to Thursday morning, then over into lower Michigan Thursday night. Snow could overspread the area later Thursday morning, continue through the afternoon and evening, then taper to snow showers overnight into early Friday morning. There is the chance for at least a few inches of accumulation from this winter storm, which would affect the afternoon/evening commute on Thursday. However, with this storm being still about 4 days away, things could change. We are going to monitor the future projected storm track, which will influence how much snow the area could receive, and see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed later this week. Highs on Thursday in the mid 20s.

A winter storm could bring snow to the region on Thursday. (WSAW)

Snow could taper to snow showers later Thursday night. (WSAW)

Colder times are on tap for Friday with clouds and a chance of snow showers. Daytime readings only peaking in the upper 10s. If we do have a new layer of snow on the ground from Thursday’s storm, lows on Saturday morning, March 12th could start off below zero in parts of the region. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 20s. More clouds than sun next Sunday, March 13th, which is also when we turn the clouds ahead to Daylight Saving Time. A chance of snow showers with highs in the upper 30s.

