Assumption, Neillsville advance to girls basketball state tournament

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Two north-central Wisconsin girls basketball teams will go for a gold ball at next week’s state tournament in Green Bay. Defending Division 5 champions Assumption will have a chance to defend their crown after beating Laona/Wabeno in their sectional final 40-26, while Neillsville mounts a furious second half comeback in their Division 4 sectional to defeat Phillips 48-42.

For Assumption, they’ll have the chance to go back-to-back, but this time at the Resch Center, after last year’s tournament was played in La Crosse.

“It’s going to be a whole different experience from last year because of COVID and everything,” said Assumption senior point guard Ainara Sainz de Rozas. “This year’s going to be at Green Bay, so I’m pretty excited and happy we’re there.”

“I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group,” said Assumption senior Kayla Kerkman. “I am so grateful that my last game will be at state. That’s every senior’s wish.”

For Neillsville, it’s the sixth trip to state in program history, and their first since 2014. The Warriors are seeking their second gold ball.

“It was a measure of their heart,” said Neillsville head coach John Gaier of the second half comeback. “I told the group before the game this is the goofiest team I have ever coached, but they always seem to answer the bell”

“It’s crazy, I would never imagine we would be going to the state tournament right now, but I couldn’t be any happier, especially to do it with this team,” said Neillsville senior forward Emma Moseley. “This team is awesome, I love them.”

Neillsville will take the court in a Division 4 semifinal on Thursday night, while Assumption will play in a Division 5 semifinal on Friday morning.

